Barrie police seek assistance in locating missing woman
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Jocelyn Elliot who was reported missing from the Barrie area on Monday.
According to Barrie police, Elliot was last heard from on Oct. 5, and officers and her family are concerned for her well-being.
Police have described Elliot as about five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds. She has brown, shoulder-length hair.
Officers say Elliot has a tattoo of a rose on her right shoulder, a tattoo of footprints and the name “Kai” on the right side of her chest and two symbols tattooed on her left middle finger.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
