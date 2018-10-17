Sask. cannabis buyers go to smaller areas without Saskatoon, Regina stores

Legalization day lineups outside cannabis stores in Martensville, Sask., and the RM of Edenwold included marijuana buyers from Saskatoon and Regina due to supply shortages.

None of the combined 13 legal cannabis stores in Saskatoon and Regina were ready for business in time for marijuana legalization.

MORE: For the launch of our weekly newsletter Cannabis IQ, we’re giving away $100 Visa gift cards. Click here to find out more.

The lineup outside Jimmy’s Cannabis Shop in Martensville began two hours before its Oct. 17 opening.

Cheryl Hanson drove from Saskatoon, which is roughly 20 kilometres away.

“Prohibition is over. It’s been a long time. I never thought I’d see it in my lifetime,” Hanson said.

Opening on Wednesday was “no easy task,” according to Natasha Perkins, a member of Jimmy’s Cannabis Shop management team.

“[We’d] like to thank our suppliers who really pulled through and worked with us to get products on the shelves,” Perkins said.

READ MORE: Sask. cannabis prices among the highest in the country

Management told Global News the shop had enough supply for seven to 10 “normal” business days, acknowledging Wednesday was far from normal.

Selling out of product is possible, Perkins said.

Early Wednesday afternoon, the store posted to its Facebook page that it would be closing two hours early, though management confirmed it is “hoping to maintain supply” in the coming days.

MORE: Sign up for Cannabis IQ, a weekly newsletter covering legalization

Without a ready local storefront, cannabis buyers from Regina travelled to Eden in the RM of Edenwold near Pilot Butte, Sask.

Joshua Lys was the first customer through the doors and he spent roughly $280.

The price may be higher than some expected, but Lys said he’ll continue choosing legal stores over illegal dealers.

“I prefer to see any of the money I have go towards a business who is actually taking the time to actually to put in the effort to build a business,” Lys said.

Fire & Flower Cannabis stores in North Battleford, Sask. and Yorkton, Sask. also opened Wednesday.