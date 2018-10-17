Fire & Flower acquires cannabis shop in North Battleford, Sask.

Fire & Flower announced that they have bought a cannabis store in North Battleford, Sask.

The company purchased North Battleford CannabisCo on condition that that North Battleford CannabisCo starts operation as a licensed cannabis retailer and receives all required approvals.

According to Fire & Flower, North Battelford CannabisCo expects to open on Oct. 17.

The transaction is expected to take effect on October 18. From that point on, shop will operate under the Fire and Flower banner.

“We are pleased to select Fire & Flower as the cannabis retailer of choice to continue the historic progress we have made with our licensed cannabis retail shop,” said James R. Davey, President & CEO of North Battleford CannabisCo as well as Curativa Cannabis, a division of Envirosafe Chemicals Canada.

“We are confident to entrust Fire & Flower’s conscious philosophy and eloquent sophistication to provide cannabis to consumers in the community of North Battleford. This divestiture will allow us the opportunity to focus on our diversification into cannabis growth and production as a licenced producer.”

Like all the Fire & Flower shops the one in North Battleford will have a robust security protocol to ensure the highest standards of safety for the community, including a two-step age verification process to prohibit purchases by minors, programs to promote road safety, and extensive community engagement.

The North Battleford shop is located at 2, 302 114th Street and will be open Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fire & Flower is also opening a store in Yorkton on Oct. 17.