Edmonton breaks 115-year-old temperature record for Oct. 17

After weeks of below seasonal temperatures, Edmonton experienced a record-breaking heat day on Wednesday.

Edmonton hit a sunny 23.6 C on Wednesday. That breaks the previous record set on this day in 1903, when Edmonton hit 22.8 C.

Record high for the city of Edmonton today. Unofficially, as of 3pm, we've hit 23.6°C. Old record of 22.8°C from 1903 has been beat! #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/wOxgyyyVpv — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) October 17, 2018

The current warm stretch of weather comes after the city received a few early blasts of winter weather. Edmontonians woke up to snow on Sept. 12, Sept. 21 and over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

READ MORE: Say it ain’t snow! Northern Alberta wakes up to winter weather

The last time the city reached a daytime high over 20 C was nearly six weeks ago, on Sept. 7 when Edmonton hit 26 C.

The above-seasonal temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend, with a high of 14 C Thursday, 12 C Friday, 14 C Saturday and 15 C Sunday. The normal high for Edmonton this time of year is 10 C, according to Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel.

READ MORE: Edmonton hit with blast of winter on last day of summer

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.