Edmonton breaks 115-year-old temperature record for Oct. 17
After weeks of below seasonal temperatures, Edmonton experienced a record-breaking heat day on Wednesday.
Edmonton hit a sunny 23.6 C on Wednesday. That breaks the previous record set on this day in 1903, when Edmonton hit 22.8 C.
The current warm stretch of weather comes after the city received a few early blasts of winter weather. Edmontonians woke up to snow on Sept. 12, Sept. 21 and over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
The last time the city reached a daytime high over 20 C was nearly six weeks ago, on Sept. 7 when Edmonton hit 26 C.
The above-seasonal temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend, with a high of 14 C Thursday, 12 C Friday, 14 C Saturday and 15 C Sunday. The normal high for Edmonton this time of year is 10 C, according to Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel.
