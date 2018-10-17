2019 Calgary Stampede poster created as tribute to women in western culture

The unveiling of the 2019 Calgary Stampede poster marks the first time one of the iconic posters has been designed by a youth artist, according to the Stampede.

“We wanted to provide an opportunity for youth to showcase their talent on a world stage,” said Calgary Stampede first vice-chair Dana Peers. “We discovered how the next generation views the Calgary Stampede and the western way of life.”

The 2019 poster was created by Rebecca Shuttleworth and also pays tribute to women in western culture.

“The whole experience of being involved in the poster competition was surreal,” the native of Balzac, Alta., said. “As a fifth-generation farmer I know how hard women work on the farm and that’s something that motivates me every day to do my best — it’s what I wanted to show in my piece.”

The poster features a woman in western wear riding a horse with her cowboy hat – which is accented with a rose — tipped down over her face.

The Calgary Stampede said it wanted to “engage youth in a unique learning and development opportunity.”

“The Calgary Stampede Poster Competition is one of the largest art scholarships in Canada with $20,000 distributed among the top eight finalists,” the Stampede said. “Youth across Alberta

were invited to enter for their chance to design the 2019 Stampede Poster and participate in a youth achievement opportunity of a lifetime.”

The successful applicants got to experience various hands-on learning opportunities, including spending time one-on-one with western artists and mentors, the Stampede said.

Shuttleworth has been an avid artist since she was a child and sold her first painting at 13. Now, she’s in her fourth year of studies at the University of Saskatchewan.

The Calgary Stampede is now accepting applications for the 2020 poster contest. Artists aged 15 to 24 can enter the contest, which closes Nov. 18. More information can be found on the Calgary Stampede website.