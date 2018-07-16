Calgary Stampede attendance up for 2018

The Calgary Stampede reported higher attendance numbers over last year, with 1,271,241 people taking in the sights and sounds of the midway, rodeo and agriculture events.

That’s an increase of 56,269 people over last year when 1,214,972 came through the gates.

“We’re really excited by the attendance number,” said Dave Sibbald, Calgary Stampede president and chairman of the board. “But (what) we’re most fortunate (about) is the community engagement spirit that we felt in the city, not only in our park but throughout the city.”

The Stampede is a non-profit organization which puts on events all year. Profits from the Stampede go directly into those programs Sibbald said.

“We make some money, but that money goes to youth programs, education programs, goes back to infrastructure, because the rest of the year we have 1,800 events, so we’re open all year-round.”

Sibbald added they strive to add new events and experiences every year to keep the public coming.

“[We] truly try to provide unique opportunities. That guest experience is what really drives us.”

