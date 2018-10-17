Winnipeg police issue their first cannabis ticket Wednesday
Pot only became legal Wednesday morning, but Winnipeg police didn’t have to wait long to issue a ticket.
Police tweeted a photo of a $672 ticket for consuming cannabis in a motor vehicle, saying that the infraction occurred early Wednesday morning.
The $672 fine is one of many penalties Manitobans could face for disregarding the province’s new pot laws.
Fines are as low as $237 for transporting improperly stored cannabis, and as high as $2,542 for supplying cannabis to someone under 19.
