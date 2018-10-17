Winnipeg police issue their first cannabis ticket Wednesday

Pot only became legal Wednesday morning, but Winnipeg police didn’t have to wait long to issue a ticket.

Police tweeted a photo of a $672 ticket for consuming cannabis in a motor vehicle, saying that the infraction occurred early Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Pot sells out online in Winnipeg, lineups grow outside stores

The $672 fine is one of many penalties Manitobans could face for disregarding the province’s new pot laws.

Fines are as low as $237 for transporting improperly stored cannabis, and as high as $2,542 for supplying cannabis to someone under 19.

So … this happened early this morning: A Consume Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle ticket was issued. Just like alcohol, consuming cannabis is legal – and like alcohol, consuming it in your vehicle is **not**. #KnowYourRole pic.twitter.com/RR9AUBv4RN — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 17, 2018

WATCH: Young adults more likely to crash their cars up to 5 hours after smoking pot: CAA Manitoba