October 17, 2018 4:35 pm

Winnipeg police issue their first cannabis ticket Wednesday

By Online Journalist  Global News
A ticket for consuming cannabis in a motor vehicle.

Winnipeg Police / Twitter
Pot only became legal Wednesday morning, but Winnipeg police didn’t have to wait long to issue a ticket.

Police tweeted a photo of a $672 ticket for consuming cannabis in a motor vehicle, saying that the infraction occurred early Wednesday morning.

The $672 fine is one of many penalties Manitobans could face for disregarding the province’s new pot laws.

Fines are as low as $237 for transporting improperly stored cannabis, and as high as $2,542 for supplying cannabis to someone under 19.

Global News