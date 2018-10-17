5 pot-related things that are still illegal despite marijuana legalization

It is officially legal to get high in this country. But that doesn’t give people carte blanche to light up a joint anywhere they want or with anyone they want.

It should go without saying that driving high — which was illegal before Oct. 17 — remains illegal. Here’s a list of five other weed-related things that remain illegal despite the legalization of grass.

1. Selling your homegrown cannabis to friends

Unless you have a license, it’s illegal to sell marijuana. Period.

Even if you grow pot recreationally in your home, (while following the letter of the law of four plants per household, as it is in most provinces) you are still not allowed to sell it to your friends or neighbours.

2. Sharing a joint with a minor — even if you’re related

In certain provinces, it is legal for parents to give their own children alcohol under social sharing laws, but that’s not the case for marijuana.

Bill C-45 prohibits anyone from distributing cannabis to anyone under 18 years of age – even if it’s your own child.

That’s punishable with up to 14 years in jail.

3. Purchasing ‘edibles’ (but you’re allowed to eat them)

While you can make and eat your own marijuana-infused food, you aren’t allowed to buy or sell it.

Edibles and drinkables need to be regulated and consumers shouldn’t expect to see anything on shelves until 2019.

4. (Certain types of) Vaping

It’s illegal to sell concentrated forms of marijuana of such as the liquid extract used for vape pens, or buttery substances such as shatter or hash. It’s also illegal to make concentrates with organic solvents at home.

Vaping dry herbs is legal though. The official government retailer for Ontario even sells dry herb vaporizers.

5. Smoking up in public

Where you are allowed to smoke also depends on the province or territory you are in.

For example, in Saskatchewan, you are allowed to light up in your private residence, but you are not allowed to smoke at parks, playgrounds or even while camping.

Nova Scotians are allowed to smoke outdoors, but not within 20 metres of playgrounds and public trails.

In Quebec, however, cities are prepared to ban pot in public places altogether, as well as universities.

Ontario is less restrictive and will allow recreational cannabis to be smoked anywhere tobacco is allowed.

Make sure to check your province or territory’s rules before lighting up.

