Ontario government to make announcement on cannabis sales

The Ontario government is set to make an announcement on the sale of cannabis in the province, multiple sources tell Global News.

Attorney General Caroline Mulroney and Finance Minister Vic Fedeli will be holding a news conference at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in downtown Toronto.

The announcement comes after Mulroney and Fedeli announced in August that marijuana will be sold online and through private retailers, not government-run stores as previously announced.

They previously said when marijuana becomes legal on Oct. 17, residents who are 19 and older will be able to buy marijuana through the Ontario Cannabis Store website. People who order through the OCS website must sign for the delivery.

In August, Mulroney and Fedeli announced the launch of public consultations before a “tightly regulated private retail model” for cannabis takes effect on April 1. It wasn’t clear how many private retailers would be licensed to sell marijuana. They said the Ontario Cannabis Store would act as a wholesaler to private businesses.

The announcement that cannabis would be sold through private retail establishments marked a change from the previous Ontario Liberal government’s decision to sell marijuana through government-run stores.