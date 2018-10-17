N.S. Lung Association applauds plain packaging, recommends against smoking cannabis

If you’re buying legal cannabis, you’ll notice the packaging for joints lacks the graphic warning labels that are now common on tobacco packaging.

The Lung Association of Nova Scotia says cannabis smoke and tobacco smoke share some carcinogens and chemicals, but there is still a lack of conclusive evidence about the effects of smoking cannabis at this point.

“It’s important to know the difference between the two products, and know that tobacco is a more harmful product,” said Mohammed Al-Hamdani, the Lung Association’s director of health initiatives.

“We know almost every potential harm that tobacco causes to your system. With cannabis, the evidence is still mixed. There is a dearth of evidence on every front, including its effects on lung health.”

Packages also won’t feature bold advertisements. That’s part of the Health Canada guidelines that restrict packaging to one colour, and require warning labels to be the same size as logos. According to Al-Hamdani, it’s a good first step.

“The package is the closest point of marketing for the consumer,” he said. “It’s a mini vehicle for associating with the consumer. So by placing some restrictions, they’re effectively helping the consumer make an informed decision.”

The Lung Association of Nova Scotia says there are some gaps it would like to see closed as regulated cannabis sales evolve. For instance, the group wants warning labels to be front and centre on all packaging.

“The warnings are not direct,” Al-Hamdani said.

Warnings read, “Cannabis can be addictive,” and note that one in 11 people who use cannabis will become addicted. Labels also feature a stop sign image with a cannabis leaf on it.

The use of the word “can” creates ambiguity and reduces its effectiveness, Al-Hamdani says. Still, he says, there is an opportunity to revisit the packaging in the future.

And if you are planning to take up cannabis consumption now that it’s legal, Al-Hamdani has some advice: “We do not recommend that consumers smoke it.”

For now, the Lung Association of Nova Scotia does not have cannabis-specific smoking cessation programs, but it says that’s something it will consider in the future.