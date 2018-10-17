Politics
October 17, 2018 12:47 pm

New Brunswick’s Liberal and Tory leaders hold rare meeting ahead of session

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs addresses the media after meeting with Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick Jocelyne Roy-Vienneau in Fredericton on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/James West
A A

The two men who want to be New Brunswick premier had a rare meeting together today, but Tory Leader Blaine Higgs says it did nothing to convince him to offer any support to a government of Brian Gallant’s Liberals.

READ MORE: New Brunswick Lt-Gov. says another election not in province’s best interests

Story continues below

Gallant called the meeting to get input on a throne speech expected next week, but Higgs says the content doesn’t matter because he’ll be voting against it.

He says no matter what the Liberals might promise, the vote is a question of confidence in the Liberal government over the last four years.

Higgs says the personal attacks against him during the recent election campaign did nothing to warm his opinion of Gallant.

READ MORE: New Brunswick municipal by-elections on hold due to electoral uncertainty

The Liberals are trying to cling to power despite winning only 21 seats – one fewer than the Progressive Conservatives – and well shy of the 25 needed for a majority in the 49 seat house.

Wednesday’s meeting lasted only about 30 minutes, and Higgs says he would abide by a gentlemen’s agreement not to reveal details of their discussion.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
#DecisionNB
Blaine Higgs
Brian Gallant
David Coon
Green Party
Greens
Jennifer McKenzie
Kris Austin
Liberal Party
NB Election 2018
nbpoli
NDP
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Election
New Brunswick Election 2018
New Brunswick Politics
PCs
People's Alliance
politics
progressive conservatives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News