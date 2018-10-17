Older Manitobans defy the ‘young pothead’ stereotype on legalization day

With legalization now in full swing, a lot of attention has been focused on younger pot smokers and how the landscape is changing for them.

At the opening of Delta 9’s cannabis superstore in south Winnipeg Wednesday morning, however, the crowd of more than 200 people included a range of demographics.

Kim Cayer, 58, told 680 CJOB she’s been smoking pot for 40 years, and arrived early to make her first legal purchase.

“I’ve been in a great mood all day,” she said. “Not that I’m planning to spend my life’s fortune on it, but I’m going to be able to go in and buy it legally.”

Cayer said she started smoking pot as a way to take the edge off when she was in a crabby mood.

“This is totally, exactly the equivalent of having a glass of wine,” she said, “but I still think there’s going to be a stigma. How can you change in one day, overnight?

“I don’t want people to think badly of me because I smoke… and now they shouldn’t.”

One of those people who supports Cayer’s decision to smoke is her mother, Joyce. The 83-year-old lined up with her daughter on legalization day to see a legal cannabis store for the first time.

“I think being legal is better than buying it off the streets, and why not? Nobody ever died from it, so that’s good as far as I’m concerned,” said Joyce. “I did try it a few times in my life, and I never saw any positive (effects) about it, so no thank you, I’ll do without.

“What I’m really curious about is how much money he’s going to have in the till at the end of the day.”

