Piers Morgan pied on live TV for ‘dad-shaming’ Daniel Craig

Piers Morgan was slammed in the face with a shaving cream pie on live television for his dad-shaming of “emasculated” actor Daniel Craig for carrying his infant daughter in a baby carrier.

During a segment on Good Morning Britain, comedian Harry Hill pied the British talking head for his comments about the James Bond star and fathers alike who carry their children in baby carriers.

“This pie is for all those men that wear papooses,” the comedian said as he slammed the pie into Morgan’s face. “That’s for the guys who wear papooses. All right! It’s for Ross Kemp and for Daniel Craig!”

READ MORE: Piers Morgan shames ‘emasculated’ Daniel Craig for carrying daughter in ‘papoose,’ dads fire back

Morgan then took another pie and tossed it at his co-anchor Susanna Reid.

Morgan came under fire from fathers after he tweeted a photo of Craig carrying his daughter in what Morgan referred to as a “papoose.”

“Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond,” Morgan tweeted to six million followers.

Several social media users began tweeting at Morgan photos of themselves carrying their children. Even Captain America actor Chris Evans chimed in, saying “any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside.”

“You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child,” Evans tweeted.

You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside. https://t.co/9jsHZ3WKRn — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 16, 2018

Morgan fired back, saying “Captain America wouldn’t wear a papoose.”

On Tuesday, Morgan, a father himself, stood by his opinion about men and baby carriers.

“I just expressed a genuinely held opinion that papooses are emasculating, embarrassing & unnecessary – and the virtue-signalling world’s gone bonkers,” he tweeted.