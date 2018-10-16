Piers Morgan shames ‘emasculated’ Daniel Craig for carrying daughter in ‘papoose,’ dads fire back

Piers Morgan felt the wrath of angry fathers after the British TV host mocked “emasculated” actor Daniel Craig for carrying his infant daughter in a baby carrier.

On Monday, the breakfast talk show host tweeted a photo of the James Bond star carrying his daughter in what Morgan referred to as a “papoose.”

“Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond,” Morgan tweeted to six million followers.

Morgan’s dad-shaming tweet angered many fathers online, with many tweeting photos carrying their kids to the British talking head.

“There are a few simple rules with children. If a 4 year old hands you a plastic toy phone, you answer it,” Justin Bingham tweeted. “If you’re invited to a tea party in a princess castle, you attend it. If you make a child, and are a good father, you carry them to the end of the earth and back.”

“I loved wearing my baby. Fancy a dad enjoying being close to his child!” Sean Domhnaill tweeted.

Captain America actor Chris Evans chimed in, saying “any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside.”

“You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child,” Evans tweeted.

Morgan fired back, saying “Captain America wouldn’t wear a papoose.”

Even after the backlash, Morgan, a father himself, doubled-down on Tuesday, slamming his critics.

“I just expressed a genuinely held opinion that papooses are emasculating, embarrassing & unnecessary – and the virtue-signalling world’s gone bonkers,” he tweeted.

