Arrest made in graffiti spree in downtown Peterborough

A rash of graffiti in downtown Peterborough led to the arrest of a man on Tuesday night,

Peterborough police say around 10:45 p.m., an officer noticed a person posting graffiti on a number of items in the area of Bethune Street between and Charlotte and King streets. Items damaged included a parking meter, fence post, light standard and a parking sign.

As a result of the investigation, the man was arrested and charged with mischief.

“While in custody at the police station the person proceeded to cause damage to a cell wall,” police added.

Jonathan Christian Gifford, 27, of Wolfe Street, is charged with two counts of mischief.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.