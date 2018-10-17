Cannabis NB does brisk business in online sales after midnight legalization

Cannabis NB says it has had a steady stream of customers make orders on its website.

Mark Barbour told media at a walkthrough on Wednesday morning that at any given moment leading up to midnight, the website had approximately 700 users online.

He says business was brisk once the green stuff became legal at midnight with 12 orders being placed within the first nine minutes.

That had increased to 208 orders at 12:48 a.m.

Barbour says he’s not sure what the lineups will look like once stores open at 10 a.m., but that the Crown corporation is ready for anything.

Cannabis NB will use 20 standalone retail spaces scattered through 15 communities in the province.

You’ll be able to buy 59 products at Cannabis NB, although don’t expect them to have everything you want on Wednesday.

Cannabis NB says some of its suppliers have experienced logistical issues meaning “some planned products have been delayed beyond [Oct. 17].”

The province says seeds will not be available to purchase until the end of November.

