Power issue closes Edmonton’s Kinsmen Sports Centre for days

Kinsmen Sports Centre has been closed for two days due to a power issue and city staff haven’t said when it might reopen.

The popular rec centre was shut down completely early Monday. Members were turned away in the parking lot and advised EPCOR was investigating a power outage.

The entire facility remained closed on Tuesday.

“We are working to get the facility back up and running safely, as soon as possible,” the City of Edmonton said in a message on Twitter.

“We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The Kinsmen rec centre is home to three swimming pools, a dive tank, squash courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, a running track, two workout areas and a physical therapy clinic.

The facility’s website said it will “remain closed until further notice due to a power failure.

“All services including drop-in and registered programs are cancelled until the facility can be re-opened.”

Kinsmen Sports Centre remains closed today due to a power issue. We are working to get the facility back up and running safely, as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience. #yegfit — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) October 16, 2018