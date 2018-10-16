A group of concerned locals are helping Brockville police solve youth crime

A man — along with a group of concerned citizens — has stepped forward and is looking to take on the issue of ongoing youth crime in Brockville.

On Sept 13. the body of Damian Sobieraj was found in the St. Lawrence River and police have called it a suspicious death. This incident motivated Talen O’Connor to make a difference by creating The Watch Dogs, a group of Brockvillians dedicated to protecting the streets of Brockville.

“There are around 145 people that make up The Watch Dogs and we want to put an end to these youth-run gangs,” said O’Connor.

Many residents have voiced their encounters with a group of teens that have been terrorizing them and their children. The Brockville Police Service says it has made several arrests, but they are quickly released back onto the streets.

Brockville’s chief of police, Scott Fraser, voiced his concerns about working with the local crown attorney to keep troublemakers off the streets. Fraser told Global News that police keep arresting the same youth in the city, only to see them released from custody soon after.

The Watch Dogs are patrolling the streets seven days a week, and after speaking to several troubled youth, O’Connor says he has one question for them: Why?

“The kids don’t have any motive. They don’t do it for money or drugs. They just do it for their own amusement,” said O’Connor.

Brockville Police say they’re in the process of getting The Watch Dogs their own vests and will continue their support for any local group that looks to help solve crime. Police urge the public to call 911 if they see a crime being committed, just as The Watch Dogs do.

The Watch Dogs are holding a fundraiser to raise money for the group on November 17 in Brockville.