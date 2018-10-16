Making the playoffs is a top priority for the Belleville Senators

The Belleville Senators look forward to their American Hockey League home opener on Wednesday night against the Binghampton Devils.

They lost their opening game on the road in Utica, and then split a pair of games in Winnipeg against the Manitoba Moose.

READ MORE: Mason Appleton breaks 3rd period deadlock as Manitoba Moose win home opener

“You always want to make a first impression on your home ice,” said Senators forward Chase Balisy.

The 26-year-old forward is in his first season with the Senators but he’s no stranger to the AHL.

Balisy has played for the St. John’s IceCaps, Portland Pirates and Springfield Thunderbirds. Last year he was called up to the NHL and played eight games with the Florida Panthers.

The graduate of Western Michigan University looks forward to playing for Belleville and helping the baby Sens win a Calder Cup championship.

“We got our first win last Saturday over the Manitoba Moose 6-2, which is a step in the right direction,” added Balisy, a native of Fullerton, Calif.

“Everyone is new here, but we’re getting to know each other and working together in practice and in games. We’re learning the systems put in place by coach Troy Mann and it’s starting to show on the ice. We’re improving every day and look forward to showcasing our talent in front of the Belleville fans.”

Belleville missed the playoffs in their first season in the AHL and team management says qualifying for the post season is a top priority. Their job is two-fold. They work to develop players for the Ottawa Senators but playing competitive hockey in their own league is equally as important.

READ MORE: Craig Anderson stops 37 shots, leads Ottawa over Dallas 4-1

The Senators will enjoy some home cooking this week. As mentioned, their home opener is Wednesday night against Binghampton and then on Friday at the CAA Arena they will host the Utica Comets, the farm club for the Vancouver Canucks.

Both games will start at 7 p.m.