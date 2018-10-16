Students and pot: How Alberta schools are dealing with marijuana legalization

With marijuana legalization just one day away, Alberta schools are updating their policies to continue to provide smoke-free environments for students and staff — that includes smoking, vaping and other forms of inhalants.

The legal age for consuming cannabis in Alberta is 18 — the same as the province’s laws on smoking and drinking — which means it’s illegal for most students.

READ MORE: Legalization is nigh: Things to know in Alberta before getting high

Here’s a look at how some Alberta school districts are dealing with the change and the policies put in place for students and staff.

Calgary Board of Education

The CBE said the expectation of students and employees remains the same: “arrive and remain fit and ready to learn and perform work.”

“We believe our regulations align with the new legislation but will continually review to ensure they meet the requirements,” the CBE said in a news release Tuesday.

WATCH: It’s a funding announcement that has Edmonton’s mayor “furious.” Calgary’s mayor, meanwhile, says the $11.2 million that will be granted to municipalities to help with cannabis legalization is “woefully inadequate.” Sarah Offin reports.

The board said that in accordance with the student code of conduct, students are prohibited from using cannabis at school, even if they are 18 or older.

“Unacceptable behaviour includes use, possession, distribution or collection of money for illicit drugs, cannabis, cannabis-infused products, alcohol or inhalants in school, on school board property or in the context of any school-related activity,” the school board said.

CBE chief superintendent David Stevenson said Tuesday that discipline for a student that breaks the rules could range from a conversation with the school principal to a suspension or even expulsion if the situation warrants such measures.

“Illicit drugs are something that our school systems are aware of and have been dealing with for a long, long time,” he said. “It is still illegal for a vast majority of our students — they are below the age of 18 — and we have a small number who are 18 or older.”

READ MORE: Spike in cannabis poisoning in kids a concern for doctors: ‘It’s candy and it tastes great’

Should a student be prescribed to use cannabis during school hours, the parents, students and school must all follow the guidelines set out in the Student Health Services administrative regulation.

As for CBE employees, the employee code of conduct states that staff are prohibited from being “under the influence of or provide others with alcohol, cannabis, cannabis-infused products or illegal drugs” while at school or carrying out work-related tasks.

The code of conduct also requires employees to “report to work fit to conduct their duties.”

Calgary Catholic School District

The Calgary Catholic School District outlines in its student code of conduct that smoking, burning or vapourizing any substance — including cannabis and medical cannabis — is prohibited for students.

Students are also banned from possessing, selling or being under the influence of cannabis. If a student requires medical marijuana, they need to provide proof of authorization to use it.

In its updated employee guidelines on employee impairment, substance use and gambling, the Calgary Catholic School District says that all employees and non-employees are banned from using non-medical marijuana at any time while they’re working, on district property or at any district events.

If an employee or non-employee needs to use medical marijuana while working — on district property or at a district event — the district said the person must provide a prescription or a medical document or registration document as evidence they are authorized to use it.

Edmonton Catholic School District

According to the Edmonton Catholic School District’s website, the board prohibits the possession and consumption of any marijuana products as well as the possession of associated paraphernalia “by any person on district properties and at any district activities or events.”

The district said if a student violates the policy, the principal can take disciplinary action that can range from suspension to expulsion if the situation warrants such measures. The district said if the situation involves the possession or consumption of cannabis or related paraphernalia, the principal may also report it to police.

WATCH: In Part 3 of Global News’ special Cannabis IQ series, Kim Smith reports on how doctors are warning about a spike in cannabis poisoning in kids.

If a staff member violates the policy, the district said that person would be informed of the policy, given a verbal warning and given a written letter of warning that would go on their personnel file. If the staff member continues to violate the policy, the situation would be referred to human resources for possible disposition.

Edmonton Public School Board

The Edmonton Public School Board told Global News it expects to make its policies on marijuana possession and use available online at some point on Tuesday.

Lethbridge School District

Schools in the Lethbridge School District have banned the possession and use of prescription and non-prescription cannabis on school property and at authorized student activities.

Students and staff are also prohibited from being under the influence of non-prescribed cannabis on school property or at authorized school events.

Red Deer Public Schools

Red Deer Public Schools has updated its alcohol and drug use policy to include a prohibition on cannabis possession or use while on district property, in district-owned or leased facilities, in district-owned or leased vehicles and during district-authorized student activities.

The use and possession of prescription cannabis that has an impairing effect is also banned except in special circumstances, including if the student or staff member has been authorized to use the product by the principal or if the person has a prescription from a licensed practitioner.

The district also said that health instruction programs will incorporate “age-appropriate instructions on the risks and dangers associated with the misuse of alcohol, prescription and non-prescription cannabis and drugs.”

WATCH: Lethbridge city officials and police continue to prepare for legalization of cannabis

If a student appears to be impaired by cannabis or alcohol or other drugs, the principal will inform their parents and work with them to respond appropriately. If a student is suspected of possessing cannabis, alcohol, other drugs or unreported medical marijuana, the student will be reported to the principal and/or law enforcement.