Pippa Middleton, royal sister-in-law, gives birth to first child

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has given birth to her first child, a boy.

A spokeswoman for Middleton and her husband James Matthews said Tuesday that their first baby had been born the day before.

Kensington Palace says that Prince William and Kate are “thrilled for Pippa and James.”

Middleton, 35, first came to public attention when she acted as maid of honour at the 2011 wedding of her sister Kate to Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne.

Middleton married financier Matthews last year.

The new baby will be a cousin to William and Kate’s three children — George, 5, Charlotte, 3, and 5-month-old Louis.

The baby was born on the day the palace announced that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their first child.

