Reilly and Mitchell named CFL Players of the Week

A pair of Edmonton Eskimos have been named CFL Players of the Week for their performances over the weekend against the Ottawa RedBlacks.

Bryant Mitchell had a career game on Saturday, with 13 receptions and 190 receiving yards. The performance included a 75-yard touchdown catch.

Mike Reilly threw for 369 yards and one touchdown, completing 31 of 38 passes. The quarterback also ran for 72 yards on 10 carries.

It’s the fifth time Reilly has been named Player of the Week. He’s also been named CFL Player of the Month twice, for June and August. He leads the league in passing yards with 4,974 and is second in the CFL with 28 touchdown passes.

It’s the first time Mitchell has been named CFL Player of the Week this season. He has 46 catches for 653 receiving yards this year.

The Eskimos beat the Redblacks 34-16 on Saturday, ending a three-game losing streaking and improving to 8-8.

They visit the B.C. Lions on Friday, who are fourth in the West Division at 8-7.