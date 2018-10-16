Suspected purple heroin prompts health and safety warning from Oneida Nation Police

Oneida Nation Police are warning the public about the suspected distribution of purple heroin.

A media release describes the substance as a form of heroin that’s been mixed with fentanyl, carfentanil, and other purple-coloured additives.

Police warn that it’s linked to overdose deaths, and can be sold under the name “purple” or “purp.”

“Carfentanil is an opioid that is used by veterinarians for very large animals, like elephants,” the release says.

The drug is 100-times stronger than fentanyl, and police say an amount the size of a grain of salt could be fatal to a person “as it has no smell or taste, and can’t be seen.”

Oneida Nation Police are reminding people about the symptoms of drug overdose, which include blue lips or nails, dizziness and confusion, choking or snoring sounds, weakness breathing or a lack of breathing, difficulty staying awake, and unconsciousness.

They’re also reminding people that if they are using drugs, to have naloxone available, not to use drugs alone, and to stay with someone who is overdosing until help arrives.

Oneida Nation Police say their reminder is a health and safety alert and doesn’t provide the status of any ongoing police investigations.