Marijuana legalization: Where you can and can’t smoke cannabis in Barrie

With the legalization of cannabis just hours away, some residents may still be confused as to where they will be allowed to smoke.

While you will be able to legally purchase cannabis online via the Ontario Cannabis Store beginning Wednesday, there are several places across the city where smoking it will be strictly prohibited.

Here’s a list of places you can and can’t smoke marijuana in Barrie once it’s legalized.

Where smoking marijuana will be allowed

Inside most personal residences, unless restricted by tenancy agreements (but not in common areas such as lobbies, stairwells or laundry rooms.)

Most outdoor locations where smoking tobacco is permitted

Where smoking marijuana will not be allowed

In a vehicle or boat that is being driven or has the ability to be put into motion.

Indoor common areas in apartments, condos or university or college residences (including lobbies, elevators, stairwells and hallways)

Bars and restaurants (including covered and uncovered outdoor patios)

Georgian College campus

Enclosed public spaces

Enclosed public work spaces

Schools and places where children gather, or within 20 metres of these places

Parks and sports fields, or within 20 metres of these places

Hospitals, hospices, care homes and other medical facilities

City owned buildings or city occupied property. This includes but is not limited to Meridian Place, the waterfront walking trails and beaches

Other restrictions

You must be 19 years of age or older to use, purchase, possess or grow cannabis

The maximum amount of cannabis any one person will be allowed to carry is 30 grams in public at any time

The maximum amount of cannabis you will be allowed to purchase at one time is 30 grams

More information about the use of recreational marijuana can be found on the Barrie police website.