Georgian College bans use of recreational cannabis on campus

With the legalization of marijuana just days away, many questions surrounding where residents can smoke remain. However, one thing is clear, the use of recreational cannabis at Georgian College will not be permitted.

According to the new cannabis procedure released by the college on Thursday, the use, consumption and cultivation of recreational cannabis is strictly prohibited in all places on campus.

“Georgian College maintains the right as property owners to impose restrictions and prohibitions with respect to the use and consumption of substances on its property,” the procedure reads.

The rules apply to all students, staff, contractors and visitors to the college.

According to the procedure, the use or consumption of recreational cannabis will not be permitted in any indoor or outdoor premises, including open public spaces owned and operated by the college.

The college says the rules also extend to events held off-campus.

“All college community members participating in these events are expected to comply with this procedure and to respect the federal, provincial and municipal laws accordingly,” the procedure reads.

However, those who require marijuana for medical purposes will not be affected by the new rules.

Medical marijuana users will be asked to produce the proper documentation and students will need to make arrangements with the college’s accessibility office.

Similarly, employees of the college who utilize marijuana for medicinal purposes will need to make arrangements with human resources.

The legalization of marijuana is scheduled for Oct. 17.