The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) has closed Royal Vale School for Tuesday, October 16.

The board made the announcement via its twitter account late Monday night.

🚨 Royal Vale School (Elementary and High School) will be closed tomorrow, October 16, due to a heating issue. @RoyalVale 🚨 — English Montreal School Board (@EnglishMTL) October 16, 2018

Both the elementary and high school sections are closed due to an issue with the building’s heating system.