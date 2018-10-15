Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of 14-year-old girl found dead in Edson

A man convicted of murdering a 14-year-old girl, whose body was found in an Edson apartment suite two years ago, has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

On Monday, Alberta Justice told Global News that Tyrell James Perron had been handed life sentence for first-degree murder as well as an additional five-year sentence for committing an indignity to human remains.

In March 2016, Perron was arrested and charged with the teen’s death. Police have never release the victim’s name and Alberta Justice did not provide it to Global News on Monday.

Edson is located about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.