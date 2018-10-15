Neighbourhood gathering to be held Tuesday outside closed Rooming house on Bolivar St.

Last Wednesday fire prevention inspectors identified numerous fire code violations within the combined property on 494-496 Bolivar St. in Peterborough, deeming it unsafe with significant fire and safety concerns.

As a result, the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management granted Peterborough Fire Services authorization to close the property.

Inspectors said they noticed missing fire alarm and detection equipment, damaged or missing fire separations, and a lack of emergency planning within the building.

Scott Donovan, a community activist and leader of the Bolivar Residents Neighborhood Association, says the property was always a safety concern for residents.

“There’s been accumulation of garbage and other building infractions,” Donovan said.

Peterborough Fire Services say complaints with this rooming home date back to October 2016. The building’s owner, Si-Hwa Liou of Scarborough, is scheduled to appear in court in December to address the allegations. Last year he was fined $10,000 for similar fire code violations for properties he owns on Rubidge and George streets.

“With recent fire occurrences and the unfortunate loss of life in Peterborough, we remind all Peterborough residents to ensure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” says chief fire prevention officer, Cathy Robertson.

Donovan says he’s already seen a lot of support from the city to improve lodging but he hopes to see more.

“We want to see a rising of the standards the minimum stands for housing in the city. We want to make sure that landlords are accountable to their tenants and to the city at large,” Donovan said.

On Tuesday, Donovan and area residents will gather outside the closed rooming house to voice their thoughts and concerns about affordable housing. The open forum runs from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

“It marks a milestone and it’s a chance for us to come together to vent, to talk … to listen to one another, and share our stories,” Donovan said.

Tenants at the Bolivar Street property are receiving support from Peterborough housing and services to find alternative accommodations.