Peterborough rooming house closed for fire code violations
Numerous fire code violations have prompted Peterborough Fire Services to close a property.
On Wednesdsay, PFS conducted another fire safety inspection at 494/496 Bolivar St. Fire Prevention Inspectors identified “numerous” fire code violations within the combined property, which they say was operating as a rooming house.
READ MORE: Peterborough landlords jailed, fined for fire code violations
Inspectors said they discovered missing fire alarm and detection equipment, damaged or missing fire separations, and a lack of emergency planning.
“As a result of these significant fire and life safety concerns, the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management has granted PFS authorization to close the property,” PFS stated.
PFS said it had received complaints about fire safety concerns at the property.
The property owner, Si-Hwa Lio of Scarborough, Ont., was fined $10,000 (plus court and victim surcharges) last year after being convicted of fire code violations from his properties on George and Rubidge streets.
Wednesday’s inspection led to Liou being issued an “Inspection Order and Authorization to Close.” He is scheduled to appear in court in December to address the additional charges.
“With recent fire occurrences and the unfortunate loss of life in Peterborough, we remind all Peterborough residents to ensure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” said PFS Chief Fire Prevention Officer Cathy Robertson.
“Our staff is available to assess fire safety compliance and ensure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are properly installed and operational upon request.”
Tenants at the Bolivar Street property are receiving support from Peterborough Housing and Services to find alternative accommodations.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.