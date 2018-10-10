Peterborough rooming house closed for fire code violations

Numerous fire code violations have prompted Peterborough Fire Services to close a property.

On Wednesdsay, PFS conducted another fire safety inspection at 494/496 Bolivar St. Fire Prevention Inspectors identified “numerous” fire code violations within the combined property, which they say was operating as a rooming house.

READ MORE: Peterborough landlords jailed, fined for fire code violations

Inspectors said they discovered missing fire alarm and detection equipment, damaged or missing fire separations, and a lack of emergency planning.

You may have only seconds to safely escape a fire. Practice your home fire escape plan #LookListenLearn2018 https://t.co/iX6GxrXASS pic.twitter.com/IS0JIF1smJ — Peterborough Fire (@PtboFireRescue) October 10, 2018

“As a result of these significant fire and life safety concerns, the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management has granted PFS authorization to close the property,” PFS stated.

PFS said it had received complaints about fire safety concerns at the property.

The property owner, Si-Hwa Lio of Scarborough, Ont., was fined $10,000 (plus court and victim surcharges) last year after being convicted of fire code violations from his properties on George and Rubidge streets.

Wednesday’s inspection led to Liou being issued an “Inspection Order and Authorization to Close.” He is scheduled to appear in court in December to address the additional charges.

“With recent fire occurrences and the unfortunate loss of life in Peterborough, we remind all Peterborough residents to ensure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” said PFS Chief Fire Prevention Officer Cathy Robertson.

“Our staff is available to assess fire safety compliance and ensure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are properly installed and operational upon request.”

Tenants at the Bolivar Street property are receiving support from Peterborough Housing and Services to find alternative accommodations.