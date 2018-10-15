How will you mark Canada’s historic marijuana legalization in Alberta?

Recreational marijuana use will be legal across Canada on Wednesday and we want to know how Albertans plan to mark the historic day.

On Oct. 17, Canada will be the first country in the world to legalize marijuana nation-wide. It’s a significant event in the country’s history, with some comparing marijuana legalization to the end of prohibition.

Prohibition had mostly ended in Canada by the end of the 1920s, but it lasted until 1933 in the United States.

When it came to battling booze in the early 20th Century, every province had its own approach. And, similar to the way the federal government has approached legal pot, the rules for ending prohibition of alcohol were up to each province.

So how will you mark the moment cannabis becomes legal?

Will you take the day off to be the first through the doors of a local cannabis shop?

Will you gather somewhere with friends to toke up legally in public for the first time?

We want to know your plans!

