Tennessee father run over by lawn mower while trying to kill son with chainsaw

Police in Tennessee say a man was run over with a lawn mower while he was allegedly trying to kill his son with a running chainsaw.

According to the Kingsport Times News, authorities were called to a home in Bristol in June, where they discovered a 76-year old man bleeding from his head and leg.

Authorities said the man allegedly tried to attack his son with a chainsaw while he was riding a lawn mower. The two men apparently had an ongoing feud.

“The son defended himself against the attack by running over the suspect with the lawn mower,” the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The injuries that the suspect sustained were as a result of the lawn mower striking and running over him.”

The man was arrested last week after being hospitalized for nearly three months due to his injuries, resulting in an amputated leg.

Douglas Ferguson was charged with attempted second-degree murder.