Handed a knife at a haunted house event, she stabbed a man, then discovered the blade was real

A man was taken to a Nashville hospital on Friday night after a woman was handed a knife at a haunted house in the city.

Thinking the blade was fake, she stabbed a friend with it, only to discover it was real, The Tennessean reported.

James Yochim and Tawnya Greenfield were part of a group that visited a haunted house at a Halloween event known as the “Nashville Nightmare” last week.

The event hosts four different haunted houses — with two other friends, they were joking around, waiting to enter one house when they encountered an employee they believed to be a character, according to a police report obtained by ABC 10.

The person asked Greenfield whether Yochim was bothering her — jokingly, she said he was.

“Well here, stab him,” the person said, handing Greenfield a knife she thought was a prop.

In the police report, Greenfield said she obliged — she stabbed Yochim, only to find that the knife had cut a hole in his shirt and made him bleed.

Yochim told the Tennessean that the incident happened after “we’d been chased by chainsaws, holding other weapons, all kinds of stuff all night, and it was all fake.”

But the moment he said she stabbed him, “everything got really black,” he said.

“The thing I remember… is the guy who gave it to her kind of freaking out and saying things like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know my knife was that sharp. I didn’t know. I’m so sorry.'”

Greenfield told police that she never meant to hurt Yochim; another friend who was with them also thought the weapon was fake.

Nashville Nightmare told ABC 10 that an employee has been placed on leave “until we can determine his involvement.

“We are going over all of our safety protocols with all of our staff again, as the safety and security of all of our patrons is always our main concern,” it added.

Police have opened a file and are investigating.