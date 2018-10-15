‘We fear for her life:’ Pedestrian injured in Montreal collision
A woman was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough Monday morning.
Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said a 911 call reporting the collision was made at 6:40 a.m.
Picard explained the woman was crossing Guy Street in the pedestrian zone when she was struck by a vehicle attempting to turn left onto Guy from Notre-Dame Street.
She was taken to hospital with upper body injuries.
“We fear for her life at this moment,” Picard said.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision is co-operating with the investigation.
A perimeter has been set up as collision experts analyse the scene.
Guy Street is closed between St-Jacques and William streets and Notre-Dame Street is closed between de la Montagne Street and Richmond Avenue. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Officers are meeting with witnesses of the event.
