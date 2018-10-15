Surrey firefighters battle pair of early morning 2-alarm fires

Surrey firefighters were busy overnight Monday with a pair of two-alarm fires.

Just after 1 a.m. Monday, crews were called to an auto-wrecking business near Scott Road and 110th Avenue.

The fire was quickly knocked down but the building was heavily damaged.

An adjacent pallet manufacturer and several cars were saved.

Two people living in a suite above the business escaped, but the fire chief says a pet dog is missing.

While firefighters were there, another two-alarm blaze broke out at a home near Cedar Drive and 124th Street.

No one was hurt in that one either.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.