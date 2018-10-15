Canada
October 15, 2018 7:38 am

Weekend marsh fire threatens Belleville propane and fuel business

By Anchor  Global News

A charred ATV at the scene of a marsh fire that spread about one kilometre and threatened a nearby oil and propane business.

Belleville Fire Dept.
Belleville firefighters were able to prevent a marsh fire from spreading to a nearby fuel and propane depot over the weekend.

According to the Belleville Fire Department, crews from stations 3 and 4 were initially dispatched to an ATV fire Saturday off Old Highway 2 eastbound.

By the time firefighters arrived, the ATV fire had spread to the marsh area along the Bay of Quinte.

A pumper crew was directed toward the nearby Rosebush Fuels property to prevent the fire from spreading east to the propane products and trucks on the compound.

Firefighters extinguished the fire about a kilometre from its original location before it reached any residential areas.

The ATV, valued at over $10,000 was destroyed.

There were no injuries.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
