Weekend marsh fire threatens Belleville propane and fuel business

Belleville firefighters were able to prevent a marsh fire from spreading to a nearby fuel and propane depot over the weekend.

According to the Belleville Fire Department, crews from stations 3 and 4 were initially dispatched to an ATV fire Saturday off Old Highway 2 eastbound.

By the time firefighters arrived, the ATV fire had spread to the marsh area along the Bay of Quinte.

A pumper crew was directed toward the nearby Rosebush Fuels property to prevent the fire from spreading east to the propane products and trucks on the compound.

Firefighters extinguished the fire about a kilometre from its original location before it reached any residential areas.

The ATV, valued at over $10,000 was destroyed.

There were no injuries.