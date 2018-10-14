Step by Step walk raises money for bereavement support groups in Kingston

More than 50 people came together at Lake Ontario Park on Sunday to walk in memory of their deceased loved ones.

The Step by Step event was created by Hospice Kingston and Bereaved Families of Ontario as a way to help fund bereavement programs in the Kingston area and bring together those suffering from grief to share their stories.

One of the volunteers at the event was Liz Reid, who attends bereavement support groups and wanted to pay homage to her late son.

“I’m walking in memory of my son, Tim. He was my best friend and my son,” she said.

Reid says that ever since she lost her son to cancer, she has had plenty of dark days. But with help from organizations like Hospice Kingston and Bereaved Families of Ontario, she is able to speak with others who have had similar experiences.

The proceeds from the Step by Step fundraiser go toward programs that allow participants to validate their grief and help them to realize that mourning a loved one is an ongoing process. Such a loss is something that people can learn to live with, but you do not get over it, said Barb Mundell of the Kingston chapter of Bereaved Families of Ontario.

The programs and services provided by both organizations are free to anyone grieving a loss and are funded by community members, service clubs, corporations, foundations and special events such as Step by Step.