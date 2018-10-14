Recipe: Pumpkin Crème Brûlée

October 14 is National Dessert Day, and to celebrate, we’re offering up a recipe with a seasonal twist.

Forget pumpkin pie, why not elevate the flavours (and wow your guests) with a Pumpkin Crème Brûlée?

Christophe Bonzon, pastry chef and owner of Chez Christophe is here to show you exactly how to do it.

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups cream

1/4 cup pumpkin pure

7 egg yolks

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp pumpkin spice (3 parts cinnamon to 1 part nutmeg, ginger, and mace

Method

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan combine cream, pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice and bring to 60C. Meanwhile, whisk together egg yolks and sugar. Slowly incorporate the hot pumpkin-cream mixture into the egg yolk-sugar mixture while continuously whisking. Strain the crème mixture and refrigerate overnight. The next day, pre-heat oven to 210°F. Arrange the terrines into a baking dish that is about 2 inches deep. Pour the crème brulée mix into the dishes to almost full. Pour boiling water into the baking dish allowing the dish to be filled halfway with water. Carefully transfer to the oven and bake for approximately 1 hour or until the center is slightly set. Once cooked, allow to cool in the baking dish. Remove and refrigerate until cold (about 4 hours or overnight). Once chilled, sprinkle sugar and caramelize with a blow torch.