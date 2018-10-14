Recipe: Pumpkin Crème Brûlée
A A
October 14 is National Dessert Day, and to celebrate, we’re offering up a recipe with a seasonal twist.
Forget pumpkin pie, why not elevate the flavours (and wow your guests) with a Pumpkin Crème Brûlée?
Christophe Bonzon, pastry chef and owner of Chez Christophe is here to show you exactly how to do it.
Ingredients
- 1 3/4 cups cream
- 1/4 cup pumpkin pure
- 7 egg yolks
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp pumpkin spice (3 parts cinnamon to 1 part nutmeg, ginger, and mace
Method
- In a heavy-bottomed saucepan combine cream, pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice and bring to 60C.
- Meanwhile, whisk together egg yolks and sugar.
- Slowly incorporate the hot pumpkin-cream mixture into the egg yolk-sugar mixture while continuously whisking.
- Strain the crème mixture and refrigerate overnight.
- The next day, pre-heat oven to 210°F.
- Arrange the terrines into a baking dish that is about 2 inches deep.
- Pour the crème brulée mix into the dishes to almost full.
- Pour boiling water into the baking dish allowing the dish to be filled halfway with water.
- Carefully transfer to the oven and bake for approximately 1 hour or until the center is slightly set.
- Once cooked, allow to cool in the baking dish. Remove and refrigerate until cold (about 4 hours or overnight).
- Once chilled, sprinkle sugar and caramelize with a blow torch.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.