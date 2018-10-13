Canada
Memorial rock concert held for Alberta woman who died in Vegas shooting

The House Band from School of Rock Calgary played a set list of Tara Smith Roe's favorite songs.

An Alberta woman who died in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history was celebrated through music this weekend in Calgary.

The all-ages Tara Smith Roe Memorial Rock Show kicked off at the Palace Theatre on Saturday afternoon, paying tribute to the late 34-year-old educational assistant from Okotoks.

“On this exact day last year, we were saying goodbye to her at her funeral, so this year I wanted to do something to honour her,” said event organizer Samantha Lee.

“We just wanted to throw a really cool rock show because she would’ve loved this. We thought it’d be the best way to honour Tara and make today not so sad.”

Event organizer Samantha Lee (right) sings along to “We Are The Champions” at Saturday’s concert.

Lee met Roe when they were kids growing up in Brandon, Man. They were close friends for more than 25 years.

“I wanted everything about today to be specific to Tara,” Lee said.

The House Band from School of Rock Calgary played a set list of Roe’s favorite songs, including Green Day’s “When I Come Around” and Queen’s “We Are The Champions,” as the crowd swayed and bobbed.

“It was so amazing,” Lee said. “[The teens] came in on their time off, learned all the songs and they nailed it.”

The House Band from School of Rock Calgary played a set list of Tara Smith Roe’s favorite songs.

Money was raised at the show for special needs children who Roe was close to.

“She just always talked about wanting to help this family but never got the opportunity to, so we just want to do that for her,” Lee said.

Audience members wiped away tears as Roe danced and smiled on screen. Her parents, sister and nephew came from Manitoba for the concert, and Roe’s husband and sons were also in attendance.

Global News