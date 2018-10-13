Rock marathon held as tribute to Fredericton shooting victim

It’s a rock marathon like no other – 12 hours and 12 bands, all with a connection to the late Donnie Robichaud.

“It’s really turned into a celebration. Hopefully there will be joy. There will be tears, but it will be a really fitting tribute to our friend,” explains Larry Hull, a musician and friend of Robichaud.

Bands are setting up for “rock for Donnie” a charity event being held in memory of Donnie Robichaud, one of the four people killed in a shooting in Fredericton’s north side in August. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/d8buW7V2lz — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) October 13, 2018

Robichaud, a musician, father and friend to many, was one of four victims in a deadly August shooting on Fredericton’s north side. Robichaud, his girlfriend and two police officers died as a result.

The senseless tragedy rocked the city to it’s core. But once the dust began to settle, Robichaud’s friends and family started planning the rock and roll event.

“There was no question. I was asked and said, ‘Absolutely.’ I jumped at it. [Robichaud] used to come see us play he just stood out in the crowd,” says Tina Gaudreau, the singer in Mad Mary.

Those who knew Robichaud say he stood out everywhere he went. He was known as a man who was always there for others, and someone you could count on to have a smile on his face and Tim Horton’s cup in his hand.

“I think as musicians we’re looking not for closure but just the celebration of his life because he played with so many musicians,” said Hull.

This isn’t the first time the Fredericton community has come together in honour of Robichaud. A bike rally was held in August and saw more that $26,000 raised for his sons.

All of the money raised at the show will be donated to Robichaud’s family.