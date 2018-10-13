No timeline for repair of exploded gas pipeline near Prince George: Enbridge

Energy giant Enbridge says it has been cleared to begin cleaning up the site of a natural gas pipeline explosion near Prince George, but says there’s no timeline for repair.

The larger of a pair of twin gas pipelines that connect northern B.C.’s gas fields to southern B.C. and the U.S. northwest ruptured on Tuesday, causing a massive explosion.

The cause of that explosion remains unknown.

“The Transportation Safety Board (TSB), which is leading the investigation, has opened the area for Enbridge to begin site safety work and begin planning for site clean-up,” said the company in a media release.

“Planning regarding repair work is underway; however, we have no timelines on when that will commence.”

The company said that in the wake of the explosion it had reduced pressure throughout the southern part of its system, and that it will not return it to full pressure until it is safe to do so.

“No incident is acceptable to Enbridge,” it said.

“We recognize this incident has had a significant impact on the communities where we operate and we are working with those communities to make sure their needs are being met.”

The explosion forced the temporary evacuation of about 100 people from the T’enneh First Nation, and sparked fears of a gas shortage across B.C.

On Friday, Enbridge reactivated its 30-inch line, the smaller of the twin pipes, bringing it into service at 80 per cent capacity.

FortisBC, which supplies natural gas to about one million B.C. customers, said Friday that supply is now running at about 40 per cent of normal.

The company is still urging conservation efforts, particularly among larger industrial and commercial customers including mines, mills and universities.

On Thursday, the RCMP confirmed that it does not believe the Tuesday’s explosion was criminal in nature.

The TSB will now collect and examine wreckage from the explosion to attempt to determine how it happened.

It said it will also examine the pipeline’s operating history and inspection record.

The line was last inspected in 2017, according to the National Energy Board.

-With files from the Canadian Press