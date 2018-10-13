Edmonton police searching for missing 2-year-old boy

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing toddler who was last seen Friday night in downtown Edmonton.

Edmonton Police Service said in a tweet that two-year-old Jackson Mercredi was last seen at MacEwan LRT station, located on 105 Avenue between 103 and 104 Street, at 9 p.m. Friday.

A description of the child was not immediately available, but he appears to have dark hair.

Police said Jackson was with an adult male who is known to him, but the identity of the male was not released and an Amber Alert was not issued.

If you know where Jackson Mercredi is, please call police at 780-423-4567 immediately.

