Driver fined, truck impounded for excessive speeding in North Okanagan

A motorist was clocked going 55 kilometres over the speed limit, North Okanagan RCMP said on Friday, adding the vehicle was impounded.
According to police, a black Dodge truck was travelling northbound on Highway 97A near Spallumcheen, when an officer doing speed patrols clocked it at 155 kilometres an hour in a 100 km/h zone. The speeding took place on Thursday at approximately 8:50 a.m.
Police said the truck was pulled over and the female motorist from Salmon Arm was fined $368 for excessive speeding. The truck was to be impounded for seven days.
“This is a good reminder to all motorists that the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is committed to reducing speed related incidents on our highways,” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “Speed and distracted driving are some of the leading causes of motor vehicle incidents and the RCMP are asking motorists to slow down and pay attention to the roads and posted signs.”
