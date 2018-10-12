Driver fined, truck impounded for excessive speeding in North Okanagan

A motorist was clocked going 55 kilometres over the speed limit, North Okanagan RCMP said on Friday, adding the vehicle was impounded.

According to police, a black Dodge truck was travelling northbound on Highway 97A near Spallumcheen, when an officer doing speed patrols clocked it at 155 kilometres an hour in a 100 km/h zone. The speeding took place on Thursday at approximately 8:50 a.m.

READ MORE: Bad B.C. drivers could face stiffer penalties after surge of excessive speeding tickets

Police said the truck was pulled over and the female motorist from Salmon Arm was fined $368 for excessive speeding. The truck was to be impounded for seven days.

“This is a good reminder to all motorists that the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is committed to reducing speed related incidents on our highways,” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “Speed and distracted driving are some of the leading causes of motor vehicle incidents and the RCMP are asking motorists to slow down and pay attention to the roads and posted signs.”

READ MORE: Excessive speeding ticket leads to Revelstoke police seizing cannabis, weapons

B.C. penalties associated to speed:

Excessive speeding: $368 to $483 (3 points and vehicle impoundment) – exceeded by 41 km to 60 km/h and 60 km/h or more.

Speed against a municipal or highway sign: $138 to $ 196 (3 points) – exceeded by less than 21 km/h and 21 km/h to 40 km/h

Drive without due care and attention: $368 (6 points)

Drive without consideration: $196 (6 points)

For more information on the Motor Vehicle Act please visit: http://www.bclaws.ca/EPLibraries/bclaws_new/document/ID/freeside/96318_00