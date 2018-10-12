Elderly man flown to hospital after building collapse in Chestermere

An elderly man was seriously injured Friday when the roof of the building he was in collapsed in Chestermere, Alta., pinning him.

According to EMS, the structure’s roof came down and struck the man, who is in his 80s.

STARS was dispatched and flew the man to the Foothills hospital in Calgary.

“He was working on the structure and was in the vicinity when wind gusts picked up and blew it off to the one side,” Rocky View County Fire Services district chief Bill Clarke said.

Clarke said safety is key when working in high wind conditions.

“Be aware of your surroundings, the wind gusts and things like that. Evaluate the situation, what type of work you’re going to be doing. Just see if it is actually a good idea, or maybe [you] should hang on until the wind has died down a bit.”

Chestermere is about 23 kilometres east of Calgary.

EMS said there were no other patients on the scene.

— With files from Joel Senick