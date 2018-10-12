Big bucks for a better cheese puff – U of M receives $13 million for research

The University of Manitoba just received $13 million in research funding, and some of that money could go toward making a better cheese puff.

The money, via the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), will fund cutting-edge research across all disciplines, from psychology to engineering to food sciences.

This includes the research being done by Filiz Koksel in Food and Human Nutritional Sciences, who demonstrated a food manufacturing device that can create aerated puffed products like cheese puffs.

“As a general rule of thumb, when the protein and fibre content is increased in an aerated food, overall textural and physical quality degrades,” said Koksel.

“I’m investigating how food structure can be tailored to generate foods that are not only high in protein and fibre, but also palatable and appealing.”

The $13 million is part of more than $558 million in discovery research funding announced Wednesday by Kristy Duncan, federal minister of science and sport. It’s part of an unprecedented commitment to science by giving more support to researchers and students across Canada.

“The University of Manitoba employs thousands of people, contributes one billion dollars to Manitoba’s economy, and is a world leader in many fields, including infectious diseases, climate change, agriculture, intelligent infrastructure, and the humanities,” said Terry Duguid, MP for Winnipeg South.

“I’m proud that our federal government’s investment… will give the researchers, scientists, and students at the U of M the support they need to work on cutting-edge research that will impact the well-being of all Canadians.”

