Saskatoon weather outlook: windy days on the way

Rain, snow and wind eventually end, making way for a massive warm-up ahead.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

Light freezing rain was what Saskatonians woke up to Friday morning as temperatures hovered just below the freezing mark to start the day.

After a brief break, rain rolled back in mid-morning as we warmed above freezing by a few degrees before noon.

Rain has moved into Saskatoon & Kindersley with snow mixing into the picture for Lloydminster and Prince Albert https://t.co/HhEWOm8m8Y #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/Nv4StqJaB5 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 12, 2018

The mercury climbs into mid-single digits during the afternoon with heavier pockets of rain at times as a gusty southwesterly wind picks up to 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

Friday Night

Rain changes over to snow Friday evening before easing overnight as strong north-northwesterly winds kick in behind the system swinging through.

Sustained wind speeds will pick up to over 40 km/h with gusts in excess of 60 km/h possible as we cool down to around -6 overnight.

Saturday

-15 is what it’ll feel like on your skin Saturday morning with some sunny breaks possible early in the day before clouds roll back in by midday with a slight chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Winds will continue to remain strong behind the system, up to 40 km/h with gusts up to 60 km/h possible as we struggle to warm up above the freezing mark for a daytime high.

Sunday

Sunshine returns on Sunday as an upper ridge begins to press back in as winds finally ease off before a wave of clouds with a slight chance of rain roll through late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

It’ll be a chilly start to the day with temperatures falling back toward minus double digits with minus teen wind chills possible early in the day before we warm up to an afternoon high in mid-single digits.

Work Week Outlook

Some clouds may linger into early Monday morning, but sunshine will return during the day as breezy winds pick back up and could gust over 50 km/h at times during the day.

Double digit daytime highs are slated to return as the upper ridge builds right in next week under increasing sunshine through the week with temperatures possibly pushing into the mid-teens by mid-week.

Turtle Lake was the setting for Korin Leepart for this Your Saskatchewan photo:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.