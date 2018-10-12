Investigation ongoing, but no charges in Surrey civic election fraud probe

Surrey RCMP provided an update into their investigation of possible wrongdoing in the city’s mail ballot registration process for the upcoming civic election.

RCMP said they have examined 73 applications to vote by mail in the civic election, and 67 were fraudulent because they were not completed or signed by the voter listed on the application.

But no ballots were sent to any individuals or residences based on the fraudulent applications, and to date investigators have not found any evidence to link any candidate or party to the phony applications.

Police have identified and interviewed two persons of interest, but say more investigation is needed to determine if criminal charges should be laid.

The probe has not revealed any indication that people were induced or intimidated to provide their personal information, or to vote for a specific candidate.

On October 3, Surrey RCMP set up a dedicated phone line and to date a total of six tips have been phone in.