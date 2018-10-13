Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Dryden
Seasoned politician Roger Valley is running against incumbent Greg Wilson for the mayor’s seat in Dryden.
Wilson was runner-up for mayor in the 2014 election and was subsequently appointed to the top job when Craig Nuttall resigned.
A mayoral bid is nothing new to Wilson’s only challenger; Valley previously served as councillor and mayor of the northwest Ontario city and returned as councillor in 2014 after a stint on Parliament Hill.
It’s a busy race on the councillor side, with 14 candidates vying for six seats. Two sitting councillors – Nick Beyak and Mary Trist – are not seeking re-election.
Candidates
Mayor
Roger Valley
Greg Wilson (incumbent)
Councillor (6 to be elected)
Norman Bush (incumbent)
John Carlucci (incumbent)
Darton Dudley-Rennie
Richard Jonasson
Catherine Kiewning
Shawn Lappage
Bill Latham
Martin MacKinnon (incumbent)
Shayne MacKinnon
Dave McKay
Jason Owen
Michelle Ann Price
Corrie Trist
Michelle Williams
