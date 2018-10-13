Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Dryden

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the City of Dryden.

Google Maps
A A

Seasoned politician Roger Valley is running against incumbent Greg Wilson for the mayor’s seat in Dryden.

Wilson was runner-up for mayor in the 2014 election and was subsequently appointed to the top job when Craig Nuttall resigned.

A mayoral bid is nothing new to Wilson’s only challenger; Valley previously served as councillor and mayor of the northwest Ontario city and returned as councillor in 2014 after a stint on Parliament Hill.

Story continues below

It’s a busy race on the councillor side, with 14 candidates vying for six seats. Two sitting councillors – Nick Beyak and Mary Trist – are not seeking re-election.​

Candidates

Mayor

Roger Valley

Greg Wilson (incumbent)

Councillor (6 to be elected)

Norman Bush (incumbent)

John Carlucci (incumbent)

Darton Dudley-Rennie

Richard Jonasson

Catherine Kiewning

Shawn Lappage

Bill Latham

Martin MacKinnon (incumbent)

Shayne MacKinnon

Dave McKay

Jason Owen

Michelle Ann Price

Corrie Trist

Michelle Williams

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Dryden
Dryden city council
Dryden city councillors
Dryden election
Dryden mayor
Dryden municipal election
Greg Wilson
Mayor of Dryden
Ontario Election
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018
Roger Valley

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News