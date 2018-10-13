Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Dryden

Seasoned politician Roger Valley is running against incumbent Greg Wilson for the mayor’s seat in Dryden.

Wilson was runner-up for mayor in the 2014 election and was subsequently appointed to the top job when Craig Nuttall resigned.

A mayoral bid is nothing new to Wilson’s only challenger; Valley previously served as councillor and mayor of the northwest Ontario city and returned as councillor in 2014 after a stint on Parliament Hill.

It’s a busy race on the councillor side, with 14 candidates vying for six seats. Two sitting councillors – Nick Beyak and Mary Trist – are not seeking re-election.​

Candidates

Mayor

Roger Valley

Greg Wilson (incumbent)

Councillor (6 to be elected)

Norman Bush (incumbent)

John Carlucci (incumbent)

Darton Dudley-Rennie

Richard Jonasson

Catherine Kiewning

Shawn Lappage

Bill Latham

Martin MacKinnon (incumbent)

Shayne MacKinnon

Dave McKay

Jason Owen

Michelle Ann Price

Corrie Trist

Michelle Williams