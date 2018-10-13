Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Timmins

​Timmins’ youngest ever elected mayor wants to do it all again for another four-year term.

Steve Black was first elected to Timmins City Council in 2010 and won the mayoralty with almost 65 per cent of the vote in 2014. With four challengers for mayor on the ballot – including well-known mining executive George Pirie – will he pull it off again?

On council, all the incumbents in Timmins’ five wards are running again.

In the northern Ontario city, it’s one councillor per ward except in Ward 5 – which covers the city’s centre – where there are four councillors. Eight candidates are challenging the four sitting councillors in Ward 5, for a total of 12 candidates in that ward.

Candidates

Mayor

Steve Black (incumbent)

Daniel Fortier

George Pirie

Raymond Burey

Lauchlan MacInnes

Councillor (8 to be elected)

Ward 1 (one councillor to be elected):

Veronica Farrell (incumbent)​

Ken Pye

Rock Whissell

Ward 2 (one councillor to be elected):

Mickey Auger

Jean Fex

Lorne Feldman

​Walter Wawrzaszek (incumbent)​

Ward 3 (one councillor to be elected):

Joe Campbell (incumbent)

Donna Dorrington

​Carter Lucyk

Ward 4 (one councillor to be elected):

​John Patrick Curley

Pat Bamford (incumbent)

Jessica Trudel

David Gerald Shale

Ward 5 (four councillors to be elected):

Alex Szczebonski

Cory Robin

Jason Sereda

John Ivanovs

Jean (John) Roy

Andrew Marks (incumbent)

Rick Dubeau (incumbent)

Noella Rinaldo (incumbent)

Michelle Boileau

Kristin Murray

Michael “JJ” Doody (incumbent)

Karina Miki Douglas-Takayesu