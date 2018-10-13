Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Shelburne

There will be plenty of changeover on Oct. 22. Current councillor Wade Mills has been acclaimed as mayor. The race for deputy mayor will be between current councillors Dan Sample and Steve Anderson. With two other councillors not seeking reelection, nine new faces will be after five open seats.

Candidates

Mayor

Wade Mills (acclaimed)

Deputy Mayor

Steve Anderson

Daniel Sample

Councillor (five elected)

Mikael Archer

Walter Benotto

Lynda Buffett

Althea Casamento

Kyle Fegan

Leonard Guchardi

Shane Hall

James Hodder

Lindsay Wegener