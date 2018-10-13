Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Shelburne

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Shelburne.

There will be plenty of changeover on Oct. 22. Current councillor Wade Mills has been acclaimed as mayor. The race for deputy mayor will be between current councillors Dan Sample and Steve Anderson. With two other councillors not seeking reelection, nine new faces will be after five open seats.

Candidates

Mayor

Wade Mills (acclaimed)

Deputy Mayor

Steve Anderson
Daniel Sample

Councillor (five elected)

Mikael Archer
Walter Benotto
Lynda Buffett
Althea Casamento
Kyle Fegan
Leonard Guchardi
Shane Hall
James Hodder
Lindsay Wegener

