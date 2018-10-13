Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Shelburne
There will be plenty of changeover on Oct. 22. Current councillor Wade Mills has been acclaimed as mayor. The race for deputy mayor will be between current councillors Dan Sample and Steve Anderson. With two other councillors not seeking reelection, nine new faces will be after five open seats.
Candidates
Mayor
Wade Mills (acclaimed)
Deputy Mayor
Steve Anderson
Daniel Sample
Councillor (five elected)
Mikael Archer
Walter Benotto
Lynda Buffett
Althea Casamento
Kyle Fegan
Leonard Guchardi
Shane Hall
James Hodder
Lindsay Wegener
