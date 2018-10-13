Ontario municipal election 2018: City of North Bay
Four candidates are hoping to unseat Al McDonald as mayor of North Bay.
The two-term mayor, who had previously campaigned for provincial and federal seats, won by a landslide in both the 2010 and 2014 municipal elections. Out of McDonald’s 2018 challengers, only one is a sitting city councillor.
Meanwhile, 26 candidates are vying for North Bay’s 10 council seats. Only one sitting city councillor isn’t seeking re-election.
Candidates
Mayor
Will Boissoin
Sheldon Forgette
Al McDonald (incumbent)
Gary Philip Gardiner
Mike Guillemette
Councillor (10 to be elected)
Mike Anthony (incumbent)
Mac Bain (incumbent)
Johanne Brousseau
Richard Cadotte
Cindy Ciancio
Rene Giroux
Peter Gregory
Sylvie Hotte
Mark King (incumbent)
Alz Lauziere
George Maroosis (incumbent)
Chris Mayne (incumbent)
Neal McNamara
Dave Mendicino
Miles Peters
Arlene Phillips
Don Rennick
Scott Robertson
Jeff J. Serran (incumbent)
Derek Shogren (incumbent)
David Thompson
Marcus Tignanelli
Ed Valenti
Harvey Villneff
Bill Vrebosch
Tanya Vrebosch (incumbent)
