Ontario municipal election 2018: City of North Bay

Four candidates are hoping to unseat Al McDonald as mayor of North Bay.

The two-term mayor, who had previously campaigned for provincial and federal seats, won by a landslide in both the 2010 and 2014 municipal elections. Out of McDonald’s 2018 challengers, only one is a sitting city councillor.

Meanwhile, 26 candidates are vying for North Bay’s 10 council seats. Only one sitting city councillor isn’t seeking re-election.

Candidates

Mayor

Will Boissoin

Sheldon Forgette

Al McDonald (incumbent)​

Gary Philip Gardiner

Mike Guillemette

Councillor (10 to be elected)

Mike Anthony (incumbent)

Mac Bain (incumbent)

Johanne Brousseau

Richard Cadotte

Cindy Ciancio

Rene Giroux

Peter Gregory

Sylvie Hotte

Mark King​ (incumbent)

Alz Lauziere

George Maroosis (incumbent)

Chris Mayne (incumbent)

Neal McNamara

Dave Mendicino

Miles Peters

Arlene Phillips

Don Rennick

Scott Robertson

Jeff J. Serran (incumbent)

Derek Shogren (incumbent)

David Thompson

Marcus Tignanelli

Ed Valenti

Harvey Villneff

Bill Vrebosch

Tanya Vrebosch (incumbent)